Expert Shares Tips To Harness The Power Of Vitamin D

15-20 minutes of sunlight may be enough for people to increase their vitamin D levels

Vitamin D takes centre stage in our body's well-being. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra recently shared an Instagram Reel packed with tips on how to ensure we get enough of this essential nutrient. According to her, Vitamin D plays a crucial role in our body's health by regulating the absorption of calcium and phosphorus, two elements vital for our bones and teeth to stay healthy. But that's not all.

Vitamin D also goes a long way in keeping our immune system in check and our neuromuscular system healthy. Lovneet Batra also shared in her post that our bodies need Vitamin D allows the intestines to stimulate and absorb calcium and reclaim calcium that kidneys would otherwise excrete.

In the caption of the video, Lovneet Batra provides us with several tips to get enough Vitamin D. Take a look:

1. Find the right balance with sunlight

Protecting your skin from harmful UV rays is important, but don't shy away from some sun exposure. Just a short period of time under the sun can trigger your body to produce vitamin D. While the exact time may vary, sources suggest that 15-20 minutes of sunlight may be enough for lighter-skinned individuals, though those with darker skin may need more.

2. Get moving with daily exercise

Regular physical activity not only keeps you fit but also aids in the production of vitamin D. So, make sure to incorporate exercise into your daily routine to give your vitamin D levels a natural boost.

3. Include vitamin D-rich foods in your diet

Enjoy a variety of foods that naturally contain vitamin D. For animal-based options, look to egg yolk, fatty fish, and seafood. If you prefer plant-based sources, mushrooms, amaranth, ragi, soybeans, curry leaves, and sesame seeds can provide a dose of this essential vitamin.

3. Consider vitamin D supplements

If you're concerned about meeting your vitamin D needs, supplements can be beneficial. However, it's essential to consult with your doctor before starting any supplementation. Look for supplements containing vitamin D3, as research suggests it may be more effective than D2.

4. Don't forget magnesium

Magnesium plays a role in activating vitamin D, contributing to bone health and calcium balance. Ensure you consume foods rich in magnesium, including almonds, bananas, beans, broccoli, cashews, green vegetables, mushrooms, oatmeal, pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds, sunflower seeds, and whole grains.

Take a look at her video below:

By following Lovneet Batra's simple steps, you can ensure your body receives the vitamin D it needs to remain healthy.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.