5 Health Benefits Of Bay Leaf Or Tej Patta

The brown or pale green leaf that sits in the jars of the Indian kitchen, used to add aroma and flavour along with the distinct function of removing strong smells, is tej patta. This versatile ingredient can be used as whole, dried, or fresh leaves, depending on its intended use. There are various varieties of bay leaves available in the market, namely California bay laurel, Indian bay leaf, West Indian bay laurel, and Mexican bay laurel. While some of these are exotic and therefore more expensive, Indian bay leaf is reasonably priced and used across homes. Apart from being aromatic, bay leaves contain essential oils, such as eucalyptol, terpenes, and methyleugenol, which add a distinct taste and aroma. But the dried bay leaf has to be removed from the dish before consumption, as the ingredient can irritate the digestive tract when consumed whole.Traditional medicine systems and scientific studies have documented that bay leaf has multiple and wide-ranging health benefits. Here are some such health benefits you can get by regularly consuming bay leaves.

5 Health Benefits Of Bay Leaves

1. Digestive Health

Multiple studies have pointed out that bay leaf consumption in moderation as part of a nutritious and balanced diet can reduce bloating. The expanding stomach muscles can be uncomfortable and require a proper flow of digestion for comfort. This can also help people feel better, as the gut-brain axis requires a steady flow of digestion for successfully converting food into energy. Scientific studies and traditional medicine have suggested that bay leaves act as a digestive aid and stimulate digestive enzymes that can break food down into energy effectively.

2. Diabetes Management

With India being the diabetes capital of the world, with an overwhelming 89.8 million caseload, the need for natural remedies that can effectively manage symptoms of the disease is vital. Bay leaf is one such ingredient that can help manage and regulate blood sugar levels when consumed in moderation as part of a balanced, healthy diet. Diabetes is a complex lifestyle disease that requires an individualised approach, but certain traditional ingredients like bay leaves have been documented to fluctuate blood sugar levels, which causes an issue with overall energy levels throughout the day. A study from the Journal of Biochemistry and Nutrition has mentioned an exact dosage of bay leaves that can be beneficial for people with type 2 and type 1 diabetes. Here is an exact dosage and duration that were noted to show improvements:

Type 2 Diabetes : Consumption of 1 to 3 grams of ground bay leaves per day for 30 days has been shown to reduce serum glucose levels by 21% to 26% in people with type 2 diabetes.

: Consumption of 1 to 3 grams of ground bay leaves per day for 30 days has been shown to reduce serum glucose levels by 21% to 26% in people with type 2 diabetes. Type 1 Diabetes: Consuming 3 grams of bay leaves daily for 30 days resulted in a 27% decrease in glucose levels.

3. Respiratory Care

There is limited evidence on bay leaves being beneficial for respiratory relief, but there are certain herbal formulations that have shown promise. Bay leaf extract in controlled amounts has lowered the incidence of respiratory symptoms like cold and cough. The exact essential oil present in bay leaf that can be helpful is eucalyptol, which is known for its protective effects on the respiratory system. Studies on the specific essential oils present in bay leaves, namely, O. basilicum and its constituent linalool, are recorded as having therapeutic potential for serious respiratory disorders. Such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma, as well as other respiratory conditions like bronchitis, aspergillosis, tuberculosis, and lung cancer.

4. Heart Health

Bay leaves have been documented to help with a condition like dyslipidaemia, which is a major risk factor for heart-related diseases. This disease can be identified by abnormal levels of fats in your blood, which are crucial for assessing your heart health. This disease is a major risk factor that can lead to serious heart health complications like coronary heart disease and stroke.

Reducing Total Cholesterol and LDL : Bay leaf has been shown to decrease total cholesterol and bad cholesterol, also known as low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol.

: Bay leaf has been shown to decrease total cholesterol and bad cholesterol, also known as low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol. Increasing HDL : It can also increase high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol levels. This type of cholesterol is necessary for proper and long-term heart health.

: It can also increase high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol levels. This type of cholesterol is necessary for proper and long-term heart health. Lowering Triglycerides: Bay leaf helps to reduce a type of fat in the blood, also known as triglyceride levels.

These positive effects can be a result of the active compounds like flavonoids, quercetin, and niacin (vitamin B3) found in bay leaves. Additionally, flavonoids, for example, can prevent the oxidation of LDL and stop fat deposition on blood vessel walls. Saponins, another compound in bay leaves, may prevent fat absorption and increase its excretion.

5. Stress Relief

Stress is a complex byproduct of lifestyle choices and multiple factors, and a single ingredient isn't the solution. There are limited studies in this regard, as bay leaves have a calming aroma and can be infused in teas for pausing in between a hectic work or study day. While science is limited, there are multiple documents that suggest herbs and herbal preparations can be helpful for lowering anxiety and have anti-stress properties. Bay leaves' health-boosting properties multiply when they are consumed in combination with other natural remedies, but in moderation and after a thorough medical consultation.

People can consume bay leaves in soups, biryanis, or even in curries. This easy addition can add a boost to the health benefits that bay leaves possess. If you are seeking a hydrating drink to change up your daily routine, then bay leaf tea and herbal infusions with a single bay leaf can be helpful.

There are always side effects with any natural remedies, as the body has a limited absorption power for natural ingredients. Do not overconsume bay leaves, as they can result in issues like toxicity and trigger allergic reactions.

