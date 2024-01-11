10 Small Diet Changes That Could Lead To Longevity

Slow down, savour your meals, and pay attention to your body's hunger and fullness cues

Longevity refers to the ability to live a long and healthy life. It is often associated with an extended lifespan and the prevention of age-related diseases. While there are multiple factors that contribute to longevity, including genetics, lifestyle choices play a significant role.

Dietary changes can indeed increase longevity and promote overall health. Certain dietary patterns have been associated with a lower risk of age-related diseases such as heart disease, diabetes, and some types of cancer. Read on as we share a list of dietary changes you can make today for longevity.

10 Dietary changes you should make today to boost longevity:

1. Increase fibre intake

Consuming more fibre-rich foods such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes can improve digestion, stabilise blood sugar levels, and reduce the risk of heart disease, stroke, and certain types of cancer. Aim for at least 25-30 grams of fibre per day.

2. Limit added sugars

High sugar intake is associated with obesity, diabetes, heart diseases, and shorter lifespan. Minimise processed foods, sugary drinks, and desserts, and opt for natural sources of sugars like fruits, honey, or maple syrup in moderation.

3. Choose healthy fats

Replace unhealthy saturated and trans fats with healthier alternatives like monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats found in avocados, nuts, seeds, olive oil, and fatty fish. These fats can reduce inflammation and promote heart health.

4. Include lean protein

Opt for lean sources of protein like skinless poultry, fish, tofu, legumes, or low-fat dairy products. Adequate protein intake supports muscle strength, repairs body tissues, and helps control appetite.

5. Reduce sodium intake

Lowering sodium intake helps maintain healthy blood pressure levels and reduces the risk of heart disease. Avoid processed foods, canned soups, and try flavouring your meals with herbs, spices, or lemon juice instead.

6. Embrace plant-based meals

Incorporate more plant-based meals into your diet, such as vegetarian or vegan options. Plant-based diets have been linked to a lower risk of chronic diseases, obesity, and a longer lifespan.

7. Stay hydrated

Drink sufficient water throughout the day to maintain bodily functions, support digestion, and keep your body hydrated. Aim for at least 8 cups (64 ounces) of water daily.

8. Practice mindful eating

Slow down, savour your meals, and pay attention to your body's hunger and fullness cues. Mindful eating helps prevent overeating, aids digestion, and promotes a healthier relationship with food.

9. Engage in intermittent fasting

Intermittent fasting involves restricting eating to specific time periods or alternating between periods of fasting and eating. It has shown potential health benefits, such as improved metabolism, weight management, and longevity. Consult with a healthcare professional before starting any fasting regimen.

10. Portion control

Be mindful of portion sizes to avoid overeating. Use smaller plates or bowls, listen to your body's signals of fullness, and avoid eating directly from packaging to prevent mindless snacking.

When implementing these diet changes, it is important to gradually incorporate them into your routine instead of changing everything at once. Introduce one change at a time, allowing your body to adjust and form healthier habits. Additionally, consult with a healthcare professional or a registered dietitian for personalised advice and guidance tailored to your specific needs.

