This 53-Year-Old Doctor Says Her Biological Age Is 23. Here's Her Secret

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Dr Alka Patel claims her biological age is 23, despite being 53. Biological age reflects the health of cells and not just chronological age. She employs advanced testing to tailor health strategies for clients.

Dr Alka Patel, a 53-year-old longevity and lifestyle medicine doctor from London, claims her biological age is just 23, according to The Metro. She explains that biological age reflects the health of one's cells and tissues, not merely the number of years lived. A younger biological age indicates optimal functioning of the heart, brain, and skin.

With over two decades as a general practitioner, Dr Patel now focuses on helping individuals live longer and healthier lives. She employs advanced testing methods, including assessments of metabolic biomarkers, gut health, hormone levels, and DNA analysis, to personalise health strategies for her clients.

Dr Patel emphasises that true youthfulness stems from internal health, not just external appearance. By adopting data-driven health practices, she believes individuals can significantly reduce their biological age and enhance their overall well-being.

"A younger biological age means your cells and tissues are functioning as though you're much younger: in your heart health, your brain sharpness, and your skin glow. It's not just about feeling better; it's about becoming younger," she told The Metro.

She told the news outlet that she is on a mission to help people live longer and stronger.

But why is this so important to her? 'Because I nearly died, and I don't want anyone to go through what I went through,' she says.

On her 39th birthday, Alka was hospitalised with burnout after spending all her time taking care of her patients and her family and neglecting herself. It was so severe that her organs started to shut down. 'I had a terrible fever, and no one could work out why,' she remembers.

"I didn't know if I'd live to see my children the next day. That moment truly terrified me. I was cut open by surgeons in an attempt to find the source of the fever, but it was a mystery. In the end, I was diagnosed as PUO - Pyrexia of Unknown Origin - and left with the surgical scars of my burnout as a harsh reminder to take care of myself. Being forced to confront her mortality was eye-opening for Alka: 'I wasn't ready to leave my children without a mother. That experience didn't just change me; it redefined me," she said.

So, how did Dr Alka reverse her biological age? She credits it to six simple biohacking steps designed to jumpstart healthy ageing:

1. Sunshine Sync (1-10): Step outside for 1 minute of morning sunlight, close your eyes for 10 seconds, and set your intention for the day.

2. Power Pulse (2-20): Walk for 2 minutes, then sprint for 20 seconds to boost heart health and energy.

3. Hydration Habit (3-30): Drink 3 gulps of water every 30 minutes to maintain consistent hydration.

4. Compliment Catalyst (4-40): Give 4 meaningful compliments daily, each lasting around 40 seconds, to uplift others and yourself.

5. Flexibility Fix (5-50): Perform 5 different stretches, holding each for 50 seconds to maintain mobility.

6. Breathflow Boost (6-60): Every hour, slow your breathing to 6 deep breaths per minute to calm your nervous system.