41-Year-Old Longevity Doctor Claims His Biological Age Is 24, Reveals 3 Supplements He Takes

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed A London doctor claims his biological age is 24, based on health tests and lifestyle changes.

Dr. Mohammed Enayat's biological age was assessed as 17 years younger than his actual age.

He uses GlycanAge and TruAge PACE tests to measure inflammation and epigenetic factors. Did our AI summary help? Let us know.

A 41-year-old London-based primary care doctor has claimed his biological age is 24, thanks to his comprehensive routine and supplement regimen. According to tests taken 18 months ago, Dr. Mohammed Enayat's biological age was 17 years younger than his chronological age. He used GlycanAge and TruAge PACE tests, which measure inflammation and epigenetics, to determine his biological age.

Notably, Dr. Enayat, founder of Hum2n longevity clinic, has tracked his health for seven years using wearables like Oura ring and Whoop strap, along with regular blood, urine, and microbiome tests. Based on the results, he adjusts his longevity routine, including supplements. His core supplements include daily cycles of B complex, folate, magnesium, and omega-3 fatty acids.

"While I believe these supplements have supported my biological age reversal, I credit them as one component in a much broader framework," Mr Enayat told Business Insider.

1. Vitamin B complex

Dr. Enayat said he takes vitamin B complex and folate supplements due to a methylation gene defect that causes elevated homocysteine levels, increasing his risk of blood clots, heart attack, and stroke. The supplements help lower these levels. Generally, dietitians recommend obtaining nutrients through food and supplementing only when necessary, such as in cases of deficiency or inability to consume certain nutritious foods. Foods rich in B vitamins, like fish, poultry, legumes, and leafy greens, can also help reduce homocysteine levels.

Research suggests B vitamins may be linked to improved mood and dementia prevention, but further studies are required to confirm these findings.

"Even without a methylation-related gene defect, I would still consider taking a methylated B complex, particularly during periods of high stress, poor sleep, or intensive training, as these increase the demand for B vitamins," Mr Enayat said.

2. Magnesium

Dr. Enayat takes magnesium bisglycinate due to his naturally low magnesium levels from dietary intake. This form is chosen for its better absorption, helping to boost his levels. Magnesium is essential for bone health, blood sugar regulation, and muscle function, and can also be found in foods like legumes and leafy greens.

He reported that taking magnesium helps reduce muscle aches and improves his sleep, allowing him to fall asleep more easily.

3. Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Dr. Enayat takes a daily omega-3 supplement due to his naturally low levels. Omega-3s, found in oily fish, walnuts, and chia seeds, support heart health, reduce inflammation, and lower blood pressure. While eating fatty fish weekly is proven to protect against cardiovascular disease, the benefits of supplement form are less clear. However, some research suggests omega-3 supplements may have anti-ageing effects, with a recent study finding participants who took omega-3s daily had lower biological ages.