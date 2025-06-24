Can You Really Reverse Your Biological Age? What Are The Healthiest Ways?

The anti-ageing market has been expanding rapidly over the past few years. Age reversal procedures have become mroe common than ever. Recently, several health experts took to social media and revealed that they have reversed their by at least 10-17 years. But is it really possible?

Dr. David Furman, a Stanford professor and longevity expert made headlines for reversing his biological age by 10 years through an extreme lifestyle change like moving to the forest, cutting off wifi, zero screen exposure, using candlelights and eating clean. He mainly focused on eliminating stress which further reduces inflammation in the body, promotes hormonal balance and keeps the immune system strong. However, not everyone can move to the forest.

In another case, Dr Alka Patel, a 53-year-old longevity and lifestyle medicine doctor from London, claims that her biological age is just 23.

As a general practitioner, she analyses metabolic biomarkers, gut health, hormone levels, and DNA analysis, to personalise health strategies for her clients. She attributes her age reversal to 6 simple biohacking methods including exposure to morning sunlight, walking, proper hydration, stretching exercises, breath works and giving meaningful compliments daily.

Understanding the concept of biological age reversal

Unlike chronological age, which is based solely on the date of birth, biological age reflects the condition of the body and its systems, influenced by genetics, lifestyle, environmental factors, and overall health. A younger biological age indicates optimal functioning of the heart, brain, skin and overall body.

Some studies suggest that it might be possible to influence biological age through various interventions like lifestyle changes, dietary choices, and emerging therapies.

Here are some of the healthiest ways to potentially promote biological age reversal:

1. Stress management

As you know chronic stress can accelerate ageing and trigger inflammation. Techniques like mindfulness, meditation, yoga, and deep-breathing exercises can help manage stress.

2. Eat right

Diets such as the Mediterranean diet, which is high in antioxidants and healthy fats, have been linked to longevity. Eat a well-balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins to support overall health.

3. Stay physically active

Regular exercise helps you keep your heart young, reduces weight, boosts metabolism and supports mental well-being.

4. Stay hydrated

Dr Patel mentioned that biological age reflects the health of one's cells and tissues, not merely the number of years lived. Proper hydration is one of her bio-hacking methods. Staying well-hydrated supports cellular function and overall health, which is essential for maintaining youthfulness.

5. Adequate sleep

Quality sleep is crucial for repair and recovery. Aim for 7-9 hours of good sleep each night to facilitate processes that support cellular repair and hormonal balance.

The idea of reversing biological age is intriguing and has gained traction in recent years, primarily due to growing research focused on ageing and longevity. Biohacking, intermittent fasting, stem cell treatments senolytics and other emerging therapies have also had a boom in the past few years.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.