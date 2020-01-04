Singer Sapna Chaudhary Asked To Join Probe After Gurgaon SUV Accident

Sapna Chaudhary has been asked to join the probe, said police. (File)

Haryana singer and dancer Sapna Chaudhary has been asked to join the probe into an accident involving her vehicle in the city on Christmas, police said on Friday.

Ms Chaudhary's SUV wrongly overtook a mini-truck under Hero Honda Chowk flyover on the intervening night of December 25 and 26 and the truck hit it from behind.

Police, at that time, was unable to find out whether Ms Chaudhary was in the vehicle or not.

Gurgaon police investigated the case after a complaint filed by truck driver and found the vehicle registered on the singer's name.

An FIR was registered on December 31, police said, adding that Ms Chaudhary has been asked to join the probe.

Sources said police initially refused to register a complaint.