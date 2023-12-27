Patient Sexually Assaulted After Surgery At Private Hospital In Gurugram

A case has been registered.

A woman has accused a staff member of a private hospital of sexually assaulting her during her treatment, police said.

The woman also alleged that, when she protested, the accused tried to kill her by covering her mouth with a bed sheet. A First Information Report has been registered at the New Colony Police Station, they added.

According to the complaint filed by the 34-year-old woman, she fell ill on December 18 and reached the hospital with her husband around 11:00 pm. After examining her, the doctor admitted her and a minor surgery was done. She said she was feeling good after the surgery.

"In the meantime, the hospital employee came and covered my mouth with a bed sheet. After that, he started to sexually assault me and, when I protested, the accused tried to kill me by pressing my mouth. When I started shouting, my husband came there and the police was informed," the woman said in her complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the unidentified hospital staff member under Section 354 (sexual harassment) and 323 (causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code on Wednesday, said a police official.

A senior police officer said that they are verifying the facts and the accused will be arrested soon.

