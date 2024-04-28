On The Run For 17 Years, Man Arrested For Killing Colleague In Gurugram: Cops

Police said the accused was working as a driver in Uttarakhand (Representational)

A cybercrime team of the Gurugram Police has arrested a man for allegedly killing his colleague 17 years back in September 2007 inside a school in Sector-31.

On September 13, 2007, a gardener at the Rishi Public School in Sector-31 informed the police that two men, identified as Nagender and Rakshakpal, were found in an injured state around the school premises, the police said.

Nagender and Rakshakpal were admitted to a hospital, where the former died during treatment.

Based on a complaint, a case of murder was registered at the Sector-40 police station in Gurugram.

After years of search, the police apprehended the accused, identified as Kamal Singh Mehta (48), a native of Bageshwar in Uttrakhand, from his home state on Saturday.

Mehta disclosed before the police that he used to work as a bus operator at the Rishi Public School.

"In September 2007, an argument broke out between Mehta and the victims during which the accused hit the duo with an iron rod and fled from the spot. After committing the crime, Mehta went to his native place and later stayed at various places in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand to evade arrest. At the time of his arrest, the accused was working as a driver in Uttarakhand," said Varun Dahiya, ACP (Crime).

