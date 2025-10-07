On Camera, Thieves Tow Away Scorpio With Thar In Gurugram Robbery

Thieves in Gurugram managed to steal a Scorpio SUV without using a key. The daring theft involved tying the vehicle to a Mahindra Thar and dragging it along a busy street. The incident was captured on CCTV.

The thieves initially tried to start the Scorpio parked by the roadside, according to reports. When they failed to ignite the engine, they brought a Thar, tied the Scorpio using a rope, and pulled the SUV away.

The CCTV footage shows the Thar reversing toward the Scorpio. A man exits the vehicle, takes out a rope, and secures it to the front of the Scorpio. Once connected, the Thar drives off, dragging the Scorpio along the street.

गुरुग्राम के शिवाजीनगर से गाड़ी चोरी का हैरान करने वाला मामला सामने आया. चोर स्टार्ट न होने पर स्कॉर्पियो को एक थार से बांधकर खींच ले गए. पूरी घटना CCTV में रिकॉर्ड हो गई. पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर आरोपियों की तलाश शुरू कर दी है.#Gurugram pic.twitter.com/cx196N9tvt — NDTV India (@ndtvindia) October 5, 2025

Incidents of thieves stealing cars without using keys, exploiting weaknesses in modern vehicle security systems, are increasing in India. Relay attacks, where signals from a car's key fob are captured to unlock and start the vehicle, are becoming common. Criminals are also using GPS jammers, fake IDs, and OBD port hacks to steal high-end cars.

Earlier, in Noida, a gang targeted Maruti Brezzas for their high resale value, while in Chennai, criminals lured owners with offers to install sun-control film before stealing their vehicles. In Delhi, a family gang stole over 20 SUVs in ten months using advanced tools.

Vehicle owners are advised to take precautions such as storing key fobs in Faraday pouches, installing GPS trackers, and keeping security systems updated. Caution is also advised when using valet services.