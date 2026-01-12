Man Brags About Thar's 'Benefits' While Driving On Wrong Side Of Road: "No One Will Bother You"

A video has gone viral on social media showing a man openly boasting about the "benefits" of his Mahindra Thar while driving on the wrong side of the road. In the self-recorded footage, the driver says that owning a Thar allows him to break traffic rules without consequence. He is heard stating that "the biggest advantage" of the vehicle is that "no one will bother you even if you drive on the wrong side."

While the exact location of this specific viral clip remains unverified, social media users have tagged traffic authorities, such as the Delhi Traffic Police, demanding strict legal action and the suspension of the driver's license.

"COVID ended, but another epidemic took over our roads the Thartards mentality virus! This mindset is beyond insane. How does buying a vehicle suddenly delete common sense? It's honestly shocking and dangerous. If anyone can genuinely figure out what psychological switch flips after buying a Thar, I'll happily sponsor a full week's vacation for them! Until then, save your near and dear ones from buying this vehicle as this epidemic is real and spreading fast," a user on X wrote while sharing the video.

— Rattan Dhillon (@ShivrattanDhil1) January 11, 2026

Internet Reaction

The video sparked widespread outrage online, with internet users condemning the "Thartard mentality"-- a term used to describe reckless and entitled behaviour associated with some owners of this specific SUV model.

One user wrote, "The problem isn't the Thar or Scorpio. It's the entitlement some drivers think comes free with it."

Another commented, "Can I suggest one thing? if anyone caught in an accident with thar or driving recklessly fine heavily, seize the vehicle, and sell it off and use that money employ more people to clean our public places."

"t's not just Thar veerji It's every entitled man who has bought a car in India at the moment Civic sense is going zero in India," added a third.

This incident is part of a string of recent high-profile traffic violations involving Mahindra Thars. In December 2025, a driver in Ballabhgarh was fined Rs 7,000 for driving a Thar using his feet. In March 2025, a Thar driver in Noida was arrested and fined Rs 38,000 for driving on the wrong side and crashing into multiple vehicles after an altercation. In December 2024, a vehicle was impounded in Ghaziabad for performing stunts on a pedestrian walkway for social media videos.