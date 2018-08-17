NRI Businessman Thrashed Near Delhi Over Argument, Dies Of Cardiac Arrest

Gurgaon Police are investigating a case where an NRI businessman died after being beaten up by locals

Two people have been arrested after a 50-year-old non-resident Indian or NRI businessman died of a cardiac arrest following an assault in Gurgaon's upmarket DLF phase 2 township, police said today.

The businessman, Somou Balaya, was thrashed by a private security guard, Pradeep Singh, and his employer, Manik Khosla, after a fierce argument. Mr Balaya had asked them for directions when he was out on a walk. The incident happened in P block in DLF Phase 2 on Wednesday, they said.

"During investigation, it was found that Somou Balaya, who ran an IT company in Texas was assaulted by 46-year-old Pradeep Singh and 26-year-old Manik Khosla after a heated argument over asking for directions. Balaya thought the guard had misguided him," Gurgaon Police PRO Subhash Bokan said.

After the argument turned fierce, the security guard and his employer roughed up Somou Balaya, he said.

"Due to the impact of the assault, Mr Balaya collapsed on the road. He was taken to a private hospital, but declared dead on arrival," the policeman said, adding that a forensic examination suggested that the victim suffered a cardiac arrest.

Advertisement

Both Pradeep Singh and Manik Khosla were arrested yesterday in connection with the case. The entire incident was recorded on CCTV cameras, footage of which is with the police, he said.

"On the day of crime, Mr Balaya took his teenage son for swimming classes and then decided to take a walk in the township," the officer added.

Somou Balaya had been staying in the United States for over 25 years and visited India with his family every summer.

For more stories about Gurgaon, please click here.