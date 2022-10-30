Man Shot Dead While He Was Asleep At Home In Gurugram: Cops

The doctor who conducted the post-mortem, said the victim was shot in the head. (Representational)

A 42-year-old property dealer was shot dead in sleep at his home by unidentified assailants in early hours on Sunday, the police said in Gurugram.

Dharmesh Yadav of Dundahera village was sleeping in his under-construction house in Sector 22, where two armed men murdered him around 2 am.

A worker sleeping in the same building raised an alarm and informed the victim's family, DCP Deepak Sarahan said.

After getting information, a police team reached the spot and tried to take the body for a post-mortem but the victim's family members refused, demanding the arrest of the accused first.

Police Commissioner Kala Ramachandran assured the family that the accused will be arrested soon, only after that the body was handed over to police.

Dr Deepak Mathur, who conducted the post-mortem, said the victim was shot in the head.

"The reason behind the murder is not known but we are trying to arrest the accused. With the help of a CCTV footage, we are trying to identify them. The accused will be arrested soon," DCP (West) Deepak Saharan said.

