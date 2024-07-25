Boy, 5, Drowns In Gurugram Swimming Pool, Trainer Arrested

The child's life jacket was allegedly unlocked, but the trainers did not pay attention (representational)

A five-year-old boy drowned in a swimming pool of the BPTP Park Serene Society in Gurugram's Sector-37D, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred when the child, Mivansh Singla, got into the swimming pool on Wednesday evening around 6.30 p.m.

A resident alleged that the lifeguard was also present on the spot but did not pay attention and the child drowned. The child was immediately taken to the Signature Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The victim's father, Binny Singla, is an employee of Maruti Company and lives with his wife and children in Tower-J of the society.

The victim's grief-stricken father said the incident has left them completely devastated. The society residents leave their children in the custody of the trainers but never anticipated that such an incident would happen, he said.

Another resident alleged that the child's lifejacket was loose and unlocked, but none of the trainers paid attention to him though the pool water was crystal clear.

Meanwhile, the Gurugram Police registered a case against the pool trainer citing negligence. A Senior Police officer said an investigation is underway. He said a case of death due to negligence has been registered.

He assured that if the negligence of more persons comes to the fore during the investigation, action would be taken against them. The residents of the society also demanded action against the builder management and maintenance agency.

