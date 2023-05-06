Gurugram Man Duped Of Rs 3.6 Lakh By His Social Media Friend: Cops

"We are investigating the case and are trying to nab the accused," said police (Representational)

A Sector 81 resident was allegedly duped of over Rs 3 lakh by a man he had befriended on a social networking website, police said on Saturday.

Nikhil Kapoor said in his police complaint that he had befriended a man who identified himself as Sunny on Grinder. Later, they started talking to each other via video call.

The pair met on Wednesday near Vatika Chowk where Sunny arrived with two companions. They were joined by two other youths who Sunny introduced to Kapoor as his friends.

While they were talking, Sunny took Kapoor's mobile phone and asked for his e-wallet PIN. After Kapoor had disclosed the PIN, Sunny allegedly transferred Rs 3.60 lakh from the account before fleeing with his friends, the victim said in his complaint.

On the basis of Kapoor's complaint, an FIR was registered against Sunny and his accomplices under sections 379 (theft), 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Kherki Daula police station on Friday.

"We are investigating the case and are trying to nab the accused," said Charan Singh, the investigating officer.

