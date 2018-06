The police is investigating the matter. (Representational)

A woman has alleged that she was raped by a man who promised her to help in a government job placement, police said. "The woman in her complaint to the police stated that she works as a teacher in a private school and was trying to enrol herself in a government job from last couple of years. She had met the accused identified as Manoj in October, 2014," a senior police officer said.In a complaint, the woman alleged that the man called her at a hotel in year 2014 where he raped her, clicked her nude pictures and made MMS. The accused then threatened the woman of making her pictures viral on social media if she complained. He then sexually assaulted the woman and extorted a total amount of Rs 14 lakh on various occasions till she reported the crime to the police," the officer said. The police is investigating the matter, he said.For more Gurgaon news, click here