Gurgaon Grocery Shop Owner Shot Dead For Slapping Man, Accused Arrested

Gurgaon: Police said the accused killed the victim to avenge the slap. (Representational)

A man has been arrested for allegedly shooting dead a grocery store owner who had slapped him a few days ago, police said on Friday.

Deepak (35), a resident of Bilaspur Khurd village, was shot five times at his grocery store by two bike-borne men on Thursday night, they said.

One of the accused, Kailash (20), a resident of Rohtak district, was detained by the locals on the spot, police said, adding that Deepak was rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

A pistol, the motorcycle and seven bullets were seized from the accused, a police official said.

"Kailash used to live in the house of Deepak on rent. A few days ago, the two got into an argument and Deepak slapped Kailash. He killed Deepak to avenge the slap," said ACP (Crime), Preet Pal Singh Sangwan.

