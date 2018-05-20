Gurugram Man Arrested For Allegedly Raping 12-Year-Old Daughter

"She suddenly returned from her work before time and found the man forcing himself on his daughter," said the investigation officer.
According to the complaint by his second wife, Ram had told the child, a class five student, that it was his right to have a relationship with her and also threatened her to kill if she disclosed the crime.
A case was registered at Women police station in Manesar under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
The accused was sent to jail under judicial custody after he was presented before a district judge on Saturday.