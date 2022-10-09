After 6 Children Drown In Gurugram, Temporary Ponds To Be Drained: Cops

The bodies have been sent to the civil hospital. (Representational)

Six children drowned while taking a bath in a rainwater-filled pond in Haryana's Gurugram on Sunday, police said.

The bodies of the children, all boys aged between 8 and 13, have been recovered, they said.

Durgesh, Ajit, Rahul, Piyush, Deva and Varun, all residents of Shankar Vihar Colony, had gone to take a bath in the pond this afternoon and drowned, the police said.

Teams of police, State Disaster Response Force, Civil Defence, National Disaster Response Force and fire brigade personnel were rushed to the spot and the bodies were taken out of the pond. The operation lasted four hours, they said.

The bodies have been sent to the civil hospital and a post-mortem examination will be conducted on Monday, they added.

Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram, Nishant Kumar Yadav said Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of the dead.

"This is a very unfortunate incident. We will identify such temporary ponds and drain their water so that such an accident does not happen in future," Mr Yadav said.

