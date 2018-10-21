BJP Leaders Taking Advantage Of Manohar Parrikar's Absence: Goa Congress

Manohar Parrikar returned to Goa on October 14, after undergoing treatment at AIIMS.

The Goa Congress on Sunday said it would seek an appointment with chief minister Manohar Parrikar to inform him about how BJP leaders and state bureaucrats were taking "advantage" of his absence from office.

Congress' Goa unit spokesperson Swati Kerkar said the chief minister's office and the BJP have been claiming that Mr Parrikar's health was improving but appointments sought by her party had been denied on health grounds.

Mr Parrikar, suffering from a pancreatic cancer is being treated at his residence in Goa after returning from AIIMS on October 14.

"We want to bring to the Chief Minister's notice how his office and the party are taking undue advantage of his absence to threaten staffers whose family members are associated with the Congress," Ms Kerkar said.

"Today, if the Chief Minister's health is improving and he is clearing files and chairing meetings through video-conferencing, then Congress delegation should be allowed to meet him," she said.