4 UK Travellers Found Covid Positive Upon Arrival In Goa: Health Minister

Four passengers from the United Kingdom tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Goa today, state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said.

In the wake of scare regarding the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, the Goa government has set up a special facility at a primary health centre (PHC) at Cansaulim in South Goa district where COVID-19 patients are kept while their samples are sent for genome sequencing to ascertain if they are infected with the new variant.

Goa has so far not reported any case of the Omicron variant.

Mr Rane in a tweet today said, "All passengers who arrived from UK today morning were tested on arrival. Four travellers have been tested positive. They have been isolated at PHC Cansaulim."

The passengers had arrived here by a flight being operated under the government's Vande Bharat Mission (VBM).

The Goa Airport in a tweet said, "Today morning 103rd VBM flight arrived from London @HeathrowAirport at Goa Airport. Int'l Arrival pax undergo thermal screening and complete exit formalities upon arrival. Team Goa resolved to provide safe and smooth arrivals of pax."

Today morning 103rd VBM flight arrived from London @HeathrowAirport at Goa Airport. Int'l Arrival pax undergo thermal screening and complete exit formalities upon arrival. TEAM GOA resolved to provide safe and smooth Arrivals of pax

Goa on Monday reported 27 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection tally in the state to 1,79,769, while the number of deaths remained unchanged at 3,485, an official earlier said.



