Goa Urges Citizens To Continue Wearing Masks As Covid Cases Rise

In wake of rising cases of COVID-19, the Goa government on Wednesday advised citizens to continue wearing masks and follow Covid appropriate behaviour.

"Government desires that in view of the emerging Coivid situation across the country, all the citizens be advised to continue wearing masks at all public places and also to continue observing all Covid appropriate behaviour as an important preventive measure," read the advisory of the state Public Health Department.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are currently 27 active Covid cases in Goa. So far 3,832 people have died due to the disease in Goa.

Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with the Chief Ministers of all states via video conferencing to review the COVID-19 situation amid the surge in the Covid cases in the country.

Prime Minister stressed on the implementation of 'test, track and treat' with the same efficacy as it was done during the earlier Covid waves in the country.

Talking about the increase in the Covid cases in the country in recent days, PM Modi cautioned the states to stay alert on the matter.

"This is clear that the Covid challenge is not fully over. Omicron and its subvariants can create problems as evident in the case of many countries of Europe. The subvariants are causing many surges in many countries. India has been able to deal with the situation better than many countries. Still, in the last two weeks, increasing cases in some of the states show that we need to stay alert," PM Modi said.

Meanwhile, India recorded 2,483 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The active caseload is 15,636, while the positivity rate is 0.55 per cent, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare bulletin.

