Goa Sees Covid Spike After New Year Celebrations, Positivity Rate At 10.7%

Goa recorded a massive jump in coronavirus cases on Monday, at 388, with over 10 percent of COVID-19 tests returning positive - a high positivity rate considered one of the first signs of an impending wave of infections.

There are 1,671 active cases in the coastal state.

Goa has seen a sizeable number of tourists since late December with revellers arriving in the coastal state for the Christmas-New Year festival season.

The huge influx of tourists, officials say, has pushed up the COVID-19 positivity rate, which crossed 10.7 per cent on Sunday.

On Sunday, a video of a huge crowd at a popular tourist spot in North Goa was widely shared on Twitter.

"This is a Royal welcome to the Covid wave. Mostly tourists," the Twitter user, who goes by the handle @Herman_Gomes, wrote.

The video shows hundreds of people walking on a road near Baga Beach in North Goa.

This was Baga Beach in Goa ,last night. Please take the Covid scenario seriously. This is a Royal welcome to the Covid wave Mostly tourists. pic.twitter.com/mcAdgpqFUO — HermanGomes_journo (@Herman_Gomes) January 2, 2022

Thousands of domestic tourists gathered at beaches, pubs and nightclubs in Goa to ring in the New Year, even as the government imposed tougher restrictions to curb the latest variant of the coronavirus.

At least 2,000 people on board a ship from Mumbai to Goa have tested positive, news agency ANI reported.

The crew member on Cordelia Cruise were isolated in the ship itself and the RT-PCR tests of 1471 passengers and 595 crew members were done. The reports of the tests are awaited.

The ship is currently harboured near the Mormugao Port cruise terminal, Vasco.

With inputs from ANI