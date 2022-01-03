Viral Video: Milling Crowd At Popular Goa Beach Amid Worrying Covid Surge

The video shows hundreds of people walking on a road near Baga Beach in North Goa.

A huge crowd was seen at a popular tourist spot in Goa despite worrying Covid surge in the state, in a video that has been widely shared on Twitter. Goa has been witnessing sizable number of tourists from late December as revellers arrived in the coastal state for the Christmas-New Year festival season.

The huge influx of tourists, officials say, has led to the COVID-19 positivity rate, which crossed 10 per cent on Sunday

"This is a Royal welcome to the Covid wave. Mostly tourists," the Twitter user, who goes by the handle @Herman_Gomes, wrote.

This was Baga Beach in Goa ,last night. Please take the Covid scenario seriously. This is a Royal welcome to the Covid wave Mostly tourists. pic.twitter.com/mcAdgpqFUO — HermanGomes_journo (@Herman_Gomes) January 2, 2022

About 388 people have tested positive in Goa in the past 24 hours, the data released by the Health Ministry showed.

The addition of the new cases took the tally in the coastal state to 1,81,570, while one death increased the toll to 3,523. it said.

Thousands of domestic tourists have thronged the beaches, pubs and nightclubs of Goa to see in the New Year, even as the government imposed tougher restrictions to curb the latest variant of the coronavirus.

In Goa, authorities issued directives to hotels, restaurants and casinos to admit only guests with valid vaccination certificates or proof of a negative test result.