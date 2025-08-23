Woman Slapped 8 Times In 38 Seconds For Feeding Dogs In Ghaziabad

She was slapped eight times in nearly 40 seconds by a man. Her fault: she was feeding dogs near his apartment complex in the national capital region.

Yashika Shukla, a resident of Ghaziabad, said that she was feeding the dogs late on Friday night, hours after the Supreme Court modified its August 11 order on relocation of stray dogs in Delhi and its neighbouring areas, calling it "too harsh".

Ms Shukla claimed that she was feeding them at a designated feeding place when a man from Brahmaputra Enclave Society in Vijaynagar - identified as Kamal Khanna - came and started slapping her repeatedly.

The entire incident was captured on a mobile phone camera.

"Didi, record video. He is hitting me," the woman can be heard in the video.

The man was heard brazenly responding, "Yes, record this".

In the video, which has gone viral, the man was seen hitting her eight times. At one point, he also claimed that the woman hit him first.

The police have registered a case and taken Mr Khanna into custody.

The Supreme Court on Friday scaled back its order to catch and remove tens of thousands of stray dogs from the capital, after feasibility questions about the sheer scale of the exercise.

The court earlier this month handed city authorities a deadline of eight weeks to round up all dogs, ordering that they be held in shelters and not released.

Yesterday, the court issued a fresh order, saying that stray dogs should be "released after they are vaccinated and sterilised" unless they are suspected to have rabies or "display aggressive behaviour". The court also called for designated feeding spots for the stray dogs.