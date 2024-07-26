Pet Dogs Fight Knife-Wielding Attackers In UP To Protect Owners

Two pet dogs fought off a group of men who allegedly attacked a family in Ghaziabad. (Representational)

Two pet dogs fought off a knife-wielding group of men who allegedly attacked three members of a family in Ghaziabad inside their house.

The incident happened on Tuesday in the house of Sundar Singh when the group of men allegedly threatened, misbehaved and abused his wife and two daughters, according to an FIR in the matter said.

The two-year old canines Taru and Buzzo were stray dogs before being adopted by the family of Sundar Singh. One of his daughter takes care of street dogs in Khoda colony.

Singh's neighbour Kirodi Singh, his tenant Kunwar Pal, and his brother had allegedly raised objections over it.

On Tuesday night, when one of the daughters of Singh took the dogs out, Pal and a few others on bikes allegedly attacked her, her sister said, narrating the incident over the phone.

The police registered an FIR under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 333 (house trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 352 (intentional insult) and 325 (maiming or killing an animal), among others.

Following the altercation, Kirodi Singh and Pal entered the house with a group of men at 11.30 pm when Sundar Singh's wife and two daughters were present in the house, according to the FIR.

The group of men allegedly carrying knives threatened, misbehaved and abused Sundar's wife and daughters, the FIR said.

Seeing the danger, the two dogs attacked the men to protect the women and suffered severe knife wounds in their abdomen and head while pushing the men out of the house, it said.

Police had called the attackers to the chowki, but they were allowed to leave after a local journalist intervened on their behalf, as per the FIR.

