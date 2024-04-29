Video: German Shepherd Bites 6-Year-Old At Ghaziabad Housing Complex

The mother of the girl was seen swiftly rushing to the child's rescue.

A German Shepherd was seen charging at a girl riding her bicycle within an apartment complex in Ghaziabad, in yet another case of dog attack. The dog, despite being restrained by a leash, bit the 6-year-old on her arm as its owner struggled to control it, CCTV footage of the incident showed.

The swift response of the girl's mother who promptly came to her child's aid and sought assistance from a security guard saved her from further harm. Many children were seen walking around inside Ajnara Integrity housing society where the scene unfolded on Wednesday.

The police have now filed a case on the complaint of the victim's mother, Namita Chauhan. In her complaint, she said the dog was not wearing a muzzle at the time of the attack. The woman claimed the dog also attacked her one-year-old son, although this was not captured in the video footage.

Seeking legal recourse, Ms Chauhan has demanded that appropriate measures be taken, including the removal of the dog from the society premises, to ensure the safety of residents.

This comes just weeks after another incident of a dog attack when a 15-year-old boy was critically injured after being mauled by a neighbour's Pit Bull.

Last month, the central government directed states to ban the sale and breeding of 23 breeds of ferocious dogs, including Pit bull Terrier, American Bulldog, Rottweiler and Mastiffs, amid rising instances of pet dog attacks.