15-Year-Old Boy Critical After Attack By Pit Bull In Ghaziabad

The dog has been seized by the Municipal Corporation.

A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after being mauled by a neighbour's dog on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident, which was captured on a CCTV, was reported from Ghaziabad, neighbouring Delhi.

The boy, Altaf, is floored as the pit bull charges on him, shows the video, with a man and a woman watching from far but not intervening.

Kicking furiously, the boy rolls around the ground trying to get the dog off him, shows the clip. Someone threw water to distract the dog. The boy manages to get up, and runs to safety with the dog still following him.

Altaf, the video shows further, is clutching on to a door trying to get in when street dogs come charging at the pit bull and the boy manages to get inside the house.

The family to which this pet dog belongs had recently moved to Ghaziabad.

Kamlesh Singh, a neighbour, claims that family was warned that keeping a dog of this type is not acceptable here.

According to the local police, no complaint has been received in this matter till now.

The boy is now undergoing treatment at a Delhi hospital.

Last month, the central government directed states to ban the sale and breeding of 23 breeds of ferocious dogs, including Pit bull Terrier, American Bulldog, Rottweiler and Mastiffs, amid rising instances of pet dog attacks.