Video: Punches, Kicks Fly As Man Thrashed Over Parking Row In Ghaziabad

He was alone as six men cornered him after an argument over parking in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. The argument, within a few seconds, devolved into a fight. Punches and kicks followed and soon it was a free-for-all.

In Ghaziabad's Gandhi Nagar, at least seven men got into an argument over parking in a busy market near Hari Mandir Chowk today. Passersby watched them as the street fight broke out, a video showed. A young man in a blue denim jacket was cornered by at least six men when suddenly a person in a red jacket, pushed him and landed at least four punches before pinning him to the ground.

He kicked him when the man tried to get up. Soon, they were separated by their friends but peace didn't last long and round two of the free-for-all began, this time there were more kicks and punches from one side until the friends of the man in the blue jacket came to back him up.

The video went viral on social media and the cops from Sihani Gate police station are trying to identify those who were involved in the fight.

