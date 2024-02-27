Man, 25, Dies After Heart Attack In Delhi Zoo, Shocked Wife Jumps To Death

Abhishek suffered a heart attack during a visit to Delhi zoo

A young couple in Ghaziabad started the day with a visit to the zoo. Less than 24 hours later, both were dead. While 25-year-old Abhishek Ahluwali died of a heart attack, his wife Anjali, unable to bear the shock, died of suicide after she jumped from the seventh floor.

Abhishek and Anjali, family members said, married on November 30. On Monday, the two planned a visit to Delhi zoo. There, Abhishek started feeling a pain in his chest, relatives said. Anjali called up his friends and the young man was first taken to Guru Teg Bahadur hospital and then referred to Safdarjung hospital.

Doctors declared Abhishek dead later in the day. Heart attack was identified as the cause of death. His body reached the newly-wed couple's home at Ahlcon Apartments in Ghaziabad's Vaishali around 9 pm. Unable to bear the shock of her husband's timely death, Anjali rushed to their seventh floor balcony and jumped. She was rushed to Max Hospital, Vaishali, with serious injuries. In the early hours today, she breathed her last.

Abhishek's relative Babita said, "After the body was brought home, she sat next to it, weeping. Then she suddenly got up and ran towards the balcony. I figured that she was going to jump. I ran after her, but before I could stop her, she had jumped."

Another relative, Sanjiv, said Abhishek was first taken to Guru Teg Bahadur hospital, about 20 km from the zoo. "They told Abhishek's friends to take him to Safdarjung. I reached there too. I spoke to the doctor. He told me they tried their best, but could not save him."

The 25-year-old's tragic death has yet again put the spotlight on the alarming rise in the number of young adults succumbing to heart attacks. From Garba events to marriage processions to gyms, several incidents of young adults collapsing and then dying of heart attacks have been reported over the past couple of years.