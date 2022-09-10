Sex Racket Busted In UP's Ghaziabad, Couple Among 11 Arrested: Cops

Police arrested the couple and nine others in the case. (Representational)

Police in Ghaziabad have busted a sex racket operating being operated by a couple from a rented flat, officials said on Saturday.

Acting on an intelligence input, a team of the Sahibabad Police conducted the raid at the flat in Shalimar Garden Extension-I on Friday night.

Police arrested the couple and nine others, including two pimps identified as Shahrukh and Ankit, Sahibabad Circle Officer (CO) Swatantra Singh said.

The accused couple -- Sharik and his wife -- took the flat on rent last month and were using it as a brothel, the CO said.

A case has been registered regarding the matter and police has initiated investigation.

