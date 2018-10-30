Ghaziabad Quack, Friend Allegedly Rape 8-Year-Old Girl Inside Clinic

The accused are missing and will be arrested soon, the police said. (File)

An eight-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by a quack and his friend inside the former's clinic in Ghaziabad, the police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon in a residential locality, the police said.

The survivor was alone at her house when the accused lured her inside the clinic by giving her Rs 20 and gang-raped her, a senior police officer said.

When the girl's parents returned home at around 10.30 pm, she told about the incident to her mother and complained of pain in the abdomen.

Based on the complaint by the parents, the police registered a first information report against the quack, Shoeb, and his friend Farukh under sections of rape and Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The accused are missing and will be arrested soon, the police said.