Tamil Nadu HSE Class 11 Result Declared: Pass Percentage 92.09, Check Details

Tamil Nadu Class 11 Result Declared: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) has declared the HSE (+1) exam results today, 16 May at 2 PM. Students who appeared for the examination can now check their result on the official website of TNDGE, tnresults.nic.in. Tamil Nadu HSE Class 11 examinations were conducted from March 5 to March 27, 2025. A total of 8.07 lakh students had appeared for the TN class 11 examination.

Tamil Nadu HSE (+1) Result Declared: How To Check Your Result?

Visit the official website of Tamil Nadu board, tnresults.nic.in.

Click on the "HSE (+1) Examination Results March 2025".

Enter your login credentials like registration number and date of birth.

Click on "Get Marks".

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check and download your result for future reference.

Tamil Nadu HSE (+1) Result Declared: This Year's Performance

A total of 7,43,232 students have passed the TN HSE +1 exams which amounts to 92.09 per cent of pass percentage.

Girls performed better than boys by 6.43 per cent. Boys achieved a pass percentage of 88.70 per cent while girls had a pass rate of 95.13 per cent.

Sivaganga district achieved the highest passing rate of 98.31 per cent.

Tamil Nadu Class 11 Result Declared: Re-evaluation

Students who are not satisfied with their result may apply for re-evaluation through their respective school authorities. Official date for supplementary exam will be released soon.