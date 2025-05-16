Tamil Nadu HSE Class 11 Result Declared: Pass Percentage 92.09, Check Details

Tamil Nadu Class 11 Result Declared: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) has declared the HSE (+1) exam results today, 16 May at 2 PM. Students who appeared for the examination can now check their result on the official website of TNDGE, tnresults.nic.in. Tamil Nadu HSE Class 11 examinations were conducted from March 5 to March 27, 2025. A total of 8.07 lakh students had appeared for the TN class 11 examination.
Tamil Nadu HSE (+1) Result Declared: How To Check Your Result?
- Visit the official website of Tamil Nadu board, tnresults.nic.in.
- Click on the "HSE (+1) Examination Results March 2025".
- Enter your login credentials like registration number and date of birth.
- Click on "Get Marks".
- Your result will be displayed on the screen.
- Check and download your result for future reference.
Tamil Nadu HSE (+1) Result Declared: This Year's Performance
A total of 7,43,232 students have passed the TN HSE +1 exams which amounts to 92.09 per cent of pass percentage.
Girls performed better than boys by 6.43 per cent. Boys achieved a pass percentage of 88.70 per cent while girls had a pass rate of 95.13 per cent.
Sivaganga district achieved the highest passing rate of 98.31 per cent.
Tamil Nadu Class 11 Result Declared: Re-evaluation
Students who are not satisfied with their result may apply for re-evaluation through their respective school authorities. Official date for supplementary exam will be released soon.