Operation Sindoor Reflects PM Modi's Strong Political Will, Fire Power Of Armed Forces: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that Operation Sindoor, India's counterstrike in response to the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, is a reflection of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's political will, intelligence gathering by various agencies and fire power of Indian armed forces.

Operation Sindoor is a unique symbol of PM Modi's strong political will, the accurate intelligence of our agencies, and the impeccable strike capability of our three armed forces, said Mr Shah, after inaugurating the new Multi-Agency Centre (MAC) at North Block in New Delhi.

The multi-agency centre, under the Intelligence Bureau, was created in the aftermath of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks with an aim to share timely inputs among various stakeholders involved in law enforcement.

After four days of hostilities that alarmed the world, India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire, stopping all military action on May 10.

Shortly before the breakthrough, India had warned that "any act of terror will be considered an act of war".

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, confirming that the two countries have "worked out an understanding", said India would continue its uncompromising stance against terrorism.