IISER Admit Card 2025 Released for May 25 Exam, Download Here

IISER Admit Card 2025: The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) has released the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2025 admit cards. Candidates who registered for the aptitude test can now download their admit card on the official website, iiseradmission.in.

IISER aptitude test is conducted for candidates seeking admission into five-year BS-MS dual degree program at IISER's. Some IISER's also offer four-year BS degree programs and B.Tech programs.

The IISER aptitude test is scheduled to be conducted on May 25 from 9 Am - 12 Pm.

IISER Admit Card 2025: How To Download Your Admit Card?

Visit the official website, iiseradmission.in.

Click on "Hall Ticket (Admit Card) Release".

Then, click on "click here to access the application".

If you have not registered, register to get your login credentials.

If you have your login credentials, click on the login link.

Login with your user id and password to get your admit card.

Download and save your admit card for the upcoming exam.

IISER Admit Card 2025: Cross-check details On Admit Card

The admit card will include important details like candidate's name, roll number, exam schedule, exam center address, photograph, and signature. Candidates must make sure to cross check their details and immediately inform the authorities in case of any discrepancy.