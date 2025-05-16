MP Court Stays NEET Result Over Power Outage Claims At Indore Centres

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. The Madhya Pradesh High Court has stayed the NEET UG 2025 results. Power outages at over 12 centres allegedly disrupted the exam process. Petitioners have requested a re-examination at the affected centres.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has issued an interim stay on the declaration of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (NEET UG 2025) results, directing the National Testing Agency (NTA) not to release the results until further orders. The court move follows a petition alleging serious irregularities at multiple examination centres in Indore.

The NEET UG 2025 exam was conducted on May 4. While candidates were awaiting the results, fresh controversy emerged over exam conditions. According to the petition, more than 12 centres in Indore experienced power outages during the test, which disrupted the exam process and affected students' performance. It was claimed that due to the blackout, students were unable to attempt several questions in time. Emergency lighting was allegedly provided using candles as late as 4.30pm-just 30 minutes before the exam ended.

The petitioners have demanded a re-examination at the affected centres. The court, taking cognizance of the allegations, noted that the NTA failed to make adequate arrangements and has issued a notice seeking its response. The next hearing in the matter is expected to be held after four weeks.

This incident has again brought the NTA under scrutiny. Last year, NEET UG was marred by a paper leak controversy, and this year's technical issues have further raised questions about the agency's reliability.

No official response has been issued by the NTA so far.