Ghaziabad Man Dies By Suicide After Killing Wife, Family Says Was Depressed

According to police, they received information about their bodies around 7.30 am (Representational)

A man allegedly committed suicide after killing his wife near Kamla Nehru nagar colony here, police said on Tuesday.

Family members said the man had been depressed for sometime and would often say that if he dies, he will also kill his wife.

According to police, they received information about their bodies around 7.30 am. They were identified as Mahendra enclave residents Vinod Chowdhary and his wife Deepika.

Police have recovered a country-made pistol, two mobile phones, DCP city Gyananjay Singh said.

Gyananjay Singh said family members of Vinod Chowdhary revealed during interrogation that he was depressed for some time.They also told the police that Vinod Chowdhary would often say that if he dies, he will also kill his wife. Vinod Chowdhary was deeply affectionate towards her, the family members told police.

The DCP said Vinod Chowdhary had bought a country-made pistol a few months ago and kept it in his car, even though he did not have enmity with anyone.

Forensic experts said the bullet was fired from a point blank range, Gyananjay Singh said, adding that the police are waiting for the autopsy report.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)