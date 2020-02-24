Ghaziabad Man Allegedly Dragged, Made To Bark By Wife's Family: Police

the man alleged that no action has been taken by the police.

A man in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, was allegedly beaten up, dragged on a dog leash and asked to bark by his wife's family who were against their marriage.

A video, which was shot last year in May, surfaced on social media recently and an inquiry was launched into the incident.

"I was picked up by my wife's relatives as they were not happy with our court marriage. They thrashed me and shot a video of the incident in May 2019," said Ikramuddin.

Mr Ikramuddin also alleged that no action has been taken by the police as his wife's younger brother is a constable. "No action is taken by the police as my wife's brother is a cop."

Prabhat Kumar, a constable at Sadar Police Station, said: "We have received a video. We will investigate each angle in the story. An order to file an FIR has been given."