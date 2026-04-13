Thief Trapped Between Shutter And Wall During Clinic Break-In In Ghaziabad

A thief, attempting to break into a clinic, was trapped between the shutter and a wall in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram.

The incident occurred in the Abhay Khand area when the thief, reportedly a minor, tried to enter the clinic, run by Dr Pawan Sharma, late at night by forcing open the shutter.

He attempted to climb down from the roof to gain access inside, but slipped and got stuck in the gap between the shutter and the wall.

His neck got wedged in the space, leaving him hanging until the next morning. Eventually, after struggling for hours, he began shouting for help to draw the attention of locals.

Authorities were alerted, and information about a person being stuck inside a clinic was received at the Vaishali Fire Station around 1:15 PM.

A rescue tender was immediately rushed to the spot. The fire officials arrived, and the team launched a rescue operation using specialised equipment.

A video showing the burglar's neck trapped in the shutter while police officials and rescue personnel attempt to free him has gone viral.

After being rescued, he was handed over to the police and shifted to a government hospital for treatment. Doctors said his condition was stable, but a delay of a few more hours may have proved fatal.

The thief has been identified as a native of Bihar who lives in the Khoda area. Police said he was unable to specify the exact time of the attempted break-in.

Dr Sharma, who visits from Delhi a few days a week, has not filed a formal complaint so far.