Ghaziabad: GPS Helps Track Kidnapper; Civil Engineer, Daughter Rescued

The kidnapper kept changing his location but was tracked down at a flat in Sector 3 Vasundhara. (File)

A civil engineer and his teenage daughter were rescued from a kidnapper in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Sunday, police said.

Kunal, 50, and his daughter Shruti, 17, had left for a temple on a motorcycle when they were kidnapped by a man, they said.

Kunal's wife Asha received a call from the kidnapper demanding a ransom of Rs 50 lakh for the father-daughter duo's release, SSP Sudhir Kumar Singh said.

The kidnapper also called Kunal's two sisters demanding Rs 50 lakh and Rs 30 lakh respectively, he said.

He threatened to kill the father-daughter duo if the ransom amount was not paid, the SSP said.

Asha made a call to the police control room about the incident. Thereafter a plan was devised to rescue the father-daughter duo, he said.

A bag with dummy currency notes and fitted with a GPS tracker was given to Asha to reach to the kidnapper, Mr Singh said.

The kidnapper kept changing his location but finally he was tracked down at a flat in Sector 3 Vasundhara, he said.

The kidnapper was identified as Avneet Singh Ahluwalia and he was arrested, the officer said.

The father-daughter duo was rescued, he added.

