2 Women Robbed In Ghaziabad By Man Posing As Driver

The incident took place near Raj Nagar extension on Saturday morning when a woman and her son were waiting for a bus to Dehradun at the Mohan Nagar halt.
Having been unable to find a bus for some time, they hopped into a private car when they saw the driver was inviting passengers to Dehradun. Another woman, going to the same place, got into the car with them.
After travelling for about a kilometre, the driver threatened them, took their cash and fled.
One of the women, a teacher, filed a complaint at a nearby police station, saying she had been robbed of Rs 7,000 while the other woman did not.
"We have received the complaint and an action will be initiated," said Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna.