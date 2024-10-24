Son, His Friends Kill Woman, She Had Refused Rs 20,000 To Repair DJ Console

Sudhir has been arrested for allegedly murdering his mother Sangita along with his friends

Nearly three weeks after a woman's body was found in Ghaziabad, police have found that her son allegedly teamed up with his two friends to murder her. The reason: she refused him money to repair a DJ mixer. Her son and his friends have been arrested and sent to jail.

Forty-seven-year-old Sangita Tyagi's body was recovered on the morning of October 4 in Ghaziabad's Tronica City area. The police's probe found that her son Sudhir was an accused in multiple cases of loot and other crimes. He was also an addict. Of late, he was working as a DJ at functions.

Sangita worked at a small clothes factory. Recently, Sudhir asked her for Rs 20,000 and said he needed to get his DJ console repaired. Sunita suspected that he would blow it on his addiction and refused.

This upset Sudhir. On the night of October 3, he picked up Sangita on his bike and rode to a place where his friends Ankit and Sachin were waiting. There, they hit her on the head with a brick and killed her. They disposed of the body in the Tronica City area and fled the spot.

"We had registered a case and scanned CCTV footage. Her son is a criminal. We found he had committed the murder, along with his two friends. We have found that he (Sudhir) did not have a job and sometimes worked as a DJ. He wanted to get his console repaired and asked his mother for Rs 20,000. She refused because he was an addict. That's why he murdered her," Surendranath Tiwari, DCP Rural, Ghaziabad, told the media. He added that police have not found any criminal record of Sudhir's friends Ankit and Sachin.

