Drunk Kerala Man Allegedly Kills 85-Year Old Mother, Arrested: Cops

Read Time: 1 min
Drunk Kerala Man Allegedly Kills 85-Year Old Mother, Arrested: Cops
Police at the Vattappara station said Manikandan has been taken into custody. (Representational)
Thiruvananthapuram:

An 85-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her son while he was under the influence of alcohol in this southern Kerala district, police said here on Wednesday.

The victim, identified as Omana, a resident of Thekkada near Nedumangad, succumbed to her injuries despite being rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital.

According to police sources, the accused, Manikandan, was allegedly heavily intoxicated at the time of the incident, which occurred on Tuesday night.

He is said to have brutally assaulted his mother, stomping on her and inflicting severe injuries. Omana was reportedly found with multiple fractures across her body and was in a critical condition when brought to the hospital.

Police at the Vattappara station said Manikandan has been taken into custody.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

