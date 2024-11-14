Lured With Marriage Proposal, Man Killed Over Parking Dispute In Ghaziabad

Police have arrested two of the accused- Zakir and one of his sons (Representational)

A dispute over parking a bike near a drain led to the murder of a man in Ghaziabad, while his son was injured and is in hospital. The incident happened last night in Ghaziabad's Indira Vihar area where a man and his son were stabbed following a parking dispute by their neighbour, resulting in the former's death. Two of the accused, also a father and son duo, have been arrested and the murder weapon they used, a knife, has been recovered while other accused are on the run.

Nanhe, a scrap dealer, and his son Salman lived across the street from the accused, Zakir's home in Ghaziabad. A long-standing dispute existed between the two over parking Nanhe's motorcycle near Zakir's drain, which the latter claimed would damage the drain pipe. Zakir and Nanhe had an argument over the issue earlier in the day on Wednesday, however, the neighbours interfered before it turned big.

Still angry over the confrontation, Zakir hatched a plan to kill Nanhe. He sent a message to him through a relative's phone, inviting him to discuss a marriage proposal. He called Nanhe to a street corner. There, Zakir, along with his three sons and other relatives stabbed Nanhe and his son Salman.

Police have arrested Zakir and one of his sons, Shakir. However, the other two sons and relatives involved in the attack are on the run. Police say they are trying to locate and arrest them.

With inputs from Pintu Tomar.