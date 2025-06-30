Man Accused Of Robbery Injured In Police Encounter In Ghaziabad

One person who was accused of a robbery case worth Rs 1.5 crore was injured in an encounter with the police in Ghaziabad's Kavi Nagar, as per the information by Ghaziabad ACP Bhaskar Verma.

The incident was reported from the intervening night of June 29 and 30, when, during a check at the Diamond Tiraha, the police monitored a four-wheeler approaching suspiciously towards them.

While the police were trying to stop the car, it collided with a tree. The accused tried to flee from the incident spot and started firing at the police officials. However, in self-defence firing from the police officials, the accused got injured.

"Today, a police check was conducted at Diamond Tiraha in the Kavi Nagar police station area. During this time, a four-wheeler was seen approaching suspiciously. While trying to stop it, the car collided with a tree. A person got out of it and ran away, who fired at the police. The police fired in self-defence, due to which he got shot in the leg.", ACP Bhaskar Verma said.

According to the preliminary investigation, the accused was identified as Jitendra, against whom a case has been registered for a robbery worth Rs 1.5 crore that occurred in 2023. The police recovered a pistol, live cartridges and a dead cartridge from the accused, who was admitted to the hospital for further treatment.

"The police immediately sent him to the hospital, following the rules of human rights. During interrogation, he gave his name as Jitendra. Investigation revealed that a robbery case was registered against him in the year 2023, in which about Rs 10 crore was robbed. A pistol, live cartridges and a dead cartridge were found on him. The police are taking other legal action", Bhaskar Verma added.

Further legal actions are being taken by the police into the matter.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)