Couple Jump To Death From Apartment, Allegedly Killed Children First

Gulshan apparently owned a business and was facing financial crisis.

A man in Ghaziabad near Delhi jumped to death this morning from the eighth floor of his apartment complex along with two other women, believed to be his wives, after allegedly strangling his two children to death, police said. One of the two women survived the jump and is said to be in a serious condition.

Distressed over his poor financial condition, Gulshan killed his children last night at his home in Indirapuram's Vaibhav Khand where he left a suicide note and some money. The family wanted the money to be used for their final rites, according to the police.

"Both the man and his wife died after jumping from the eighth floor. We found the bodies of two children at the flat. A suicide note was also found in the flat along with some money," senior police officer Sudhir Kumar told news agency ANI, adding that the other woman is in serious condition.

"The family wanted the money to be used for their last rites. The possible reason behind the suicide is financial distress," Mr Kumar added.

While Gulshan's age is not yet known, his son was about 13 and his daughter was around 11 years old. He apparently owned a small business.

The security guard of the apartment complex, Ajaz Karim Khan, saw his body lying on ground next to his wife's at around 5 am after he was alerted by loud noises coming from Gulshan's flat. "The incident occurred at around 5 am-5:15 am. I heard some noise and went out to check and saw that three people were lying on the ground. I immediately called my supervisor and called the police," Ajaz Karim Khan told ANI.

According to the locals, the family had recently moved to the society.