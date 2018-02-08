Yoga Training May Help Reduce BP And Sugar; Try These Foods That May Help Too!

Highlights Yoga has been deep rooted in the Indian culture It has long been known for its prominent efficacy Yoga has been associated with hypertension and diabetes

Yoga has been deep rooted in the Indian culture and has long been known for its prominent efficacy and is promoted as a daily practice across the globe. Studies have shown, it is not just good for flexibility and a good physique but also for your physical and mental health. According to a study published in the Scandinavian Journal of Medicine and Science in Sports, yoga has been associated with hypertension and diabetes. Researchers claim that a year of yoga training may help you control the problems. One year of yoga training decreased pro-inflammatory adipokines, which are signaling proteins released by fat tissue and increased an anti-inflammatory adipokine in adults with metabolic syndrome and high-normal blood pressure.

The findings of the study support the beneficial role of yoga in managing metabolic syndrome by favourably modulating adipokines. Metabolic syndrome is a cluster of conditions- increased blood pressure, high blood sugar, excess body fat around the waist and abnormal cholesterol, that occur together, further increasing your risk of heart disease, stroke and diabetes.

Apart from yoga, here are foods that may help keep you fit!

1. Fruits and vegetables

Fruits and vegetables provide rich amounts of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and fiber that promote health. Consuming colourful fruits and vegetables regularly will help maintain blood pressure and sugar. Ensure that you ask your doctor before consuming any extremely sweet fruit.

2. Whole grains

Whole grains are good sources of fiber and important nutrients. They also make for great low-glycemic foods that support blood sugar levels and keep you fuller for longer.

3. Lean protein

Lean protein rich foods like milk and meat can reduce and maintain blood pressure levels. Lean sources are responsible for enhancing blood sugar balance, fullness and maintain heart health.

4. Nuts

Nuts are a great source of fiber that is great for diabetics. A handful of these delights may help maintain both blood pressure and blood sugar levels. Ensure you do not have salted ones.

It is advised to consult your doctor before switching to any food.