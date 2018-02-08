Yoga Training May Help Reduce BP And Sugar; Try These Foods That May Help Too!

Highlights
- Yoga has been deep rooted in the Indian culture
- It has long been known for its prominent efficacy
- Yoga has been associated with hypertension and diabetes
The findings of the study support the beneficial role of yoga in managing metabolic syndrome by favourably modulating adipokines. Metabolic syndrome is a cluster of conditions- increased blood pressure, high blood sugar, excess body fat around the waist and abnormal cholesterol, that occur together, further increasing your risk of heart disease, stroke and diabetes.
Apart from yoga, here are foods that may help keep you fit!
1. Fruits and vegetables
Fruits and vegetables provide rich amounts of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and fiber that promote health. Consuming colourful fruits and vegetables regularly will help maintain blood pressure and sugar. Ensure that you ask your doctor before consuming any extremely sweet fruit.
2. Whole grains
Whole grains are good sources of fiber and important nutrients. They also make for great low-glycemic foods that support blood sugar levels and keep you fuller for longer.
3. Lean protein
Lean protein rich foods like milk and meat can reduce and maintain blood pressure levels. Lean sources are responsible for enhancing blood sugar balance, fullness and maintain heart health.
4. Nuts
Nuts are a great source of fiber that is great for diabetics. A handful of these delights may help maintain both blood pressure and blood sugar levels. Ensure you do not have salted ones.
It is advised to consult your doctor before switching to any food.