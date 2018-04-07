World Health Day: How To Track Health And Manage Diet Of Your Family Effectively

Highlights World Health Day is the perfect day to start being mindful of your health Full body checkups are recommended twice a year. Trust only certified nutritionists with weight loss meal plans and advise

How To Keep Track Of Overall Health Of Your Family:

Today is World Health Day and it's the perfect opportunity to think about how to manage the diets and overall health of not just individuals, but entire families, better. Not enough people understand the importance of a balanced diet which ensures a regular supply of a mix of all essential nutrients to the body. Deficiencies of nutrients like calcium, vitamins and other minerals lead to diseases, which in turn lead to mental and financial stress. Therefore, it's crucial that more and more people are made aware about the need to track all aspects of their health and address them accordingly. Also Read: World Health Day: 5 Pillars Of A Healthy Diet To Follow

1. Regular checkups: A health checkup every six months is a great way of making sure no diseases or symptoms go unnoticed. Take your family for full-bodied checkups twice a year.

2. Use Technology: For people suffering from thyroid or certain deficiencies like calcium and iron as well high or low blood pressure, it is crucial that dietary supplements and medicines be administered on time. Use health tracking apps and set alarms so that the daily dosage is taken on time.

3. Take Care Of Your Mental Health: It's very important to take care of your mental health as well. Expert psychological help might be too expensive or too difficult to access. Download daily meditation apps that can help you de-stress on an especially hectic day.

4. De-stigmatize Sexual Health Issues: Sexual health still remains a taboo topic in many Indian households. Work towards de-stigmatizing the subject in your family, by making younger members aware of certain risks and sexual diseases.



How To Manage Your Family's Diet:

1. Stay Away From Fad Diets: Fad diets can be very harmful to your and your family's health. Abstain from falling prey to any 'trendy' diets or crash diets and make your family members aware of the risks of following these.

2. Rely On Expert Opinion Only: Seek professional help from expert and certified nutritionists for preparing a meal plan for you and your family. Especially for those members of the family, who are overweight or obese, a healthy diet plan is indispensable for weight loss.

(With IANS inputs)