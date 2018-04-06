World Health Day: 5 Food Safety Tips To Prevent Yourself From Adulterants

Ashwin Bhadri, CEO at Equinox labs and an expert in FSSAI Compliance and Food Safety Management, lists out 5 food safety tips you must ensure to not fall prey to the malicious adulterants. Mr. Bhadri says, "A detailed eye for observing the unwanted ingredients can save you from the later food disorders. "
Here Are 5 basic food safety tips you can ensure on domestic front to steer clear of adulterated and disease inducing foods, according to Mr. Bhadri.
#Food Safety Tip 1: Choose better
Make sure the food you buy has an FSSAI-validated label; which means, there is FSSAI license number, detailed list of ingredients with the amount and the clear mention of expiration date.
This is the first barrier - the first line of defence in ensuring the food is aptly chosen by the consumer, considering the health benefits. Avoid choosing products in loose packaging.
#Food Safety Tip 2: Drink safe water
Use water after properly purifying it. A combination of purification methods like water purifier, heating, etc. can be used to ensure quality. Often we miss out on water quality which is one of the major sources of food contamination.
#Food Safety Tip 3. Be aware
The recent adulteration analysis at home eBook released by FSSAI - DART (Detect Adulteration with Rapid Test) - a must have for all food businesses, companies and majorly, homes to check for adulteration by using locally available chemicals. It might be an all-comprehensive solution as to methods used for estimation.
#Food Safety Tip 4. Don't let the manufacturers con you
#Food Safety Tip 5. Dig deeper
Often we claim that the product was prepared steaming hot right in front of us. We forget that the ingredients that are used, like frying oil, might be reused that can be harmful to the health. Food colouring mixed while preparing food served to you can be equally harmful. Observe while the local food vendors or the vendors in your cafeteria make something. If it doesn't seem right, healthy, stale or adulterated, then it should be avoided.
As they say, charity begins at home. The number of people afflicted from food-borne diseases in India is staggering. This World Health Day, lets pledge to make better and safer food choices. Observing personal hygiene is also an essential part of food safety. Washing utensils and washing hands before eating food must be a practice in every household.
Here's wishing you all a very Happy Health Day!