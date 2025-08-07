Who Is Salman Iftikhar, Pakistani Businessman Jailed For Threatening To Rape Flight Attendant

Salman Iftikhar is a Pakistani businessman based in London who made headlines in 2023 for his abusive behaviour towards a Virgin Atlantic flight attendant while flying first class from London Heathrow to Lahore in February. Iftikhar was recently sentenced to 15 months in jail.

Who Is Salman Iftikhar?

He is the director and founder of Staffing Match, a recruitment firm, his LinkedIn profile revealed. Media reports have claimed that he lives a luxurious life in London with a £2 million house and a fleet of expensive cars.

Here's wealthy recruitment consultant Salman Iftikhar hurling death threats and racist abuse after champagne binge on an eight hour first class flight. His wife and three children were on the plane with him. https://t.co/NDjJgByo9C pic.twitter.com/ajzkx68YrC — CourtNewsUK (@CourtNewsUK) August 5, 2025

The court heard that Iftikhar has six previous convictions arising from 15 offences, including common assault in 2004 and drink driving in 2008.

According to a report by the Standard, he was also fined £3,000 in 2021 after he was caught drink driving, as well as being under the influence of cannabis in his Rolls-Royce in 2021.

Local reports suggest that he appeared in the dock wearing a grey suit with a pink shirt and yellow tie. He was weeping as he was jailed for 15 months.

What Exactly Happened On Flight?

Iftikhar was flying with his wife and three children when he told crew member Angie Walsh that she would be dragged out of her hotel room, gang raped and set alight.

Iftikhar's outburst began after he was asked to stop taking ice with his bare hands at the in-flight bar, and he went on to accuse the crew of racism, shouting expletives, and making violent threats.

The entire incident was captured by a co-passenger. The video showed Iftikhar accusing Ms Walsh of being a racist. He said, "You called me a Pa-i in front of everybody."

On being asked to return to his seat, Iftikhar told cabin crew: "Don't tell me what to do you racist f---ing b--ch. I know where you are from in Cardiff."

Isleworth Crown Court heard the case as Prosecutor Abdul Kapadia said Iftikhar's behaviour even forced the cabin crew to discuss diverting the plane to Turkey.

However, the plane had landed in Pakistan. But he was not arrested immediately. He was arrested on March 16, 2024, at his home in Iver, Buckinghamshire.

The Prosecutor said that his wife was "ashamed" and his three children "were also on board". Iftikhar was "slurring his words" as he got up from his seat and "grabbed Ms Walsh's hand" and called her a "f---ing white Welsh c---".

"The defendant also threatened to blow up the floor of the Avari Lahore Hotel, where the cabin crew were due to stay," Kapadia added.

During the altercation, Iftikhar shouted Walsh would be "dragged by [her] hair" and "gang raped and set on fire". He said that she would "be dead on the floor of [her] hotel" and added "the white sheep sh---ing b---h will be dead. The floor of [her] hotel will be blown up and it will disappear".

Mental Trauma To Walsh

Walsh was left traumatised and took 14 months off work to recover from the incident. She said, "I feel like what happened that day has changed my life enormously. I can't quite believe that one passenger has had this much of an impact on my, job, my career and my life. I am a strong, brave, happy stewardess, and loved my job. I am well known within the company."

"I have been flying with Virgin Atlantic for 37 years. I was working when all flights were grounded on 9/11, and I've even flown into a warzone. But this incident has broken me."